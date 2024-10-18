Lincolnshire independent publisher celebrates success of TV legend memoir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincs-based Independent Publisher, Chronos Publishing, celebrates the success of TV Legend Rudolph Walker CBE's autobiography, Walking With Dignity, as seen this week on ITV's This Morning with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Rudolph Walker CBE is a Trinidadian-British actor, best known for his roles as Bill Reynolds in Love Thy Neighbour and Constable Frank Gladstone in The Thin Blue Line, and firmly adored by fans for his long-running portrayal of Patrick Trueman on EastEnders, for which he received the 2018 British Soap Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Taryn Johnston, Founder of Lincoln-based Independent Publisher, Chronos Publishing, says;

"At Chronos Publishing, we believe in the power of a compelling story, and Rudolph’s is one that truly resonates. His life is a reminder of the strength and dignity that comes from facing life’s obstacles head-on. We’re proud to be part of sharing his story with the world, and we’re honoured to work with authors who have something meaningful to say."

Rudolph Walker and Taryn Johnston

Walking With Dignity portrays Rudolph's story as one of the first prominent Black actors to break into British television and his journey from Trinidad to the UK.

Walker shares the stark realities of his early life in the Caribbean, his bold move to Britain, his struggle against the pervasive racism of the 1960s and 70s, and his continued efforts to promote equality today through The Rudolph Walker Foundation.

The memoir examines Rudolph's pioneering contributions to British TV, as he recounts a career that spans over six decades, offering an insightful look into the life of a man who has witnessed profound social changes and emerged with his spirit unbroken.

When asked by presenter Ben Shephard why he chose to share his story now, Rudolph replied,

Walking With Dignity

"I had been jotting things down on paper for many years, and about 18 months ago I found a publisher and she encouraged me to finish it and get it out there."

Rudolph has since been appearing at book festivals and literary events up and down the country, with book signings still to take place at the Black Book Festival in London on October 19th, An Evening with Rudolph at The Hertford Club on Sunday 27th October and a Waterstones book signing to be held at Rudolph's local store in Reading on January 25th.

As Independent Publisher of the Year for two years running, Taryn shares that her decision to publish Rudolph's autobiography was an easy one to make.

"I've spent the last eight years establishing Chronos Publishing as the go-to independent publisher for autobiographies and fiction that explores real, human experiences.

Walking With Dignity

When Agent Fox Media brought us Rudolph Walker’s autobiography, we knew it was a perfect fit. With over six decades in British TV, stage, and film, Rudolph has made a huge impact.

But beyond his public life, he has a deeply personal story - his childhood in Trinidad, growing up in a matriarchal household, and the challenges he faced. It’s stories like this that made me create Chronos Publishing." Walking with Dignity is available at bookstores worldwide and through Kindle on Amazon, with a limited edition hardback due to be released around the festive period.