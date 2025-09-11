Cinema Paradiso to be first film screening at new Playhouse cinema in Sleaford

Sleaford Playhouse launches its new cinema screen venture.

This week is another milestone in the history of Sleaford Playhouse with the opening of its cinema screen.

As with all new projects, the team of volunteers behind the cinema scheme suggest there may be teething issues and so they ask viewers to be patient!

On Thursday (September 11) Cinema Paradiso becomes the first film to be shown. To begin with (until the cinema takes a break at the end of October to allow for work on Sleaford Little Theatre’s pantomime production), tickets are going to be available in advance online only via Sleaford Playhouse website https://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets although any remaining ones will be available on the night at the door.

If there is a sell out, a notification email will be sent out the night before. Every process involved in this venture will be reviewed during the break in showings, say

Sleaford Little Theatre Trustees.

“We are extremely grateful to Dee's Gifts who remain our Box Office for other events. The Bbar will not be available for the first few showings so please feel free to bring your own soft drinks (no alcohol please) and snacks. When our volunteer base is broadened, we will be able to open it.”

On that note... If you have some spare time and feel you could help with the skills you have (or didn't know you had!) please follow this link to our volunteering page: https://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/support.

They said: “We would like to sincerely thank everyone who gives up their time for free to help at The Playhouse. Without them, our facility cannot function. The dedication of these people is the only thing that allows us to make this momentous step.

“We are very excited about our Community Cinema and look forward to welcoming you.”

Upcoming screenings:

Cinema Paradiso starts at 7.30pm on Thursday September 11.

There really is only one film to open with, one of the all-time classics of world cinema as it was meant to be seen - on the big screen.

Giuseppe Tornatore's nostalgic love letter to the cinema is loosely based on his childhood, when he fell in love with the movies at the local theatre and formed a deep friendship with the projectionist.

If you’ve never seen it, then you’re in for a treat. If you have, then it’s time to bask once more in its warm nostalgic glow.

Tickets: £7 (prebook online only) Rating: PG Running time: 2 hrs 03 minutes

Future screenings:

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale; Sunset Boulevard; Inter Alia; All About Eve; Billy Elliot; In the Mood for Love.