Horncastle Theatre Company announce auditions for upcoming play

Horncastle Theatre Company have announced that their summer play will be Towards Zero by Agatha Christie, to be performed between Wednesday 6 and Saturday 9 July.

Auditions for the play, which are open to all, will take place on Tuesday and Thursday (April 26 and 28) at 7.30pm in the Red Lion Theatre auditorium.

You do not need to be a member to audition, and you do not need to prepare an audition piece to try out and no prior experience of acting is required.

The list of characters are as follows:

Thomas Royde - a good looking middle aged man, bronzed by the sun. Holidayed at Gulls Point as a boy.Kay Strange - aged 30s to 50s. Neville's second (current) wifeMary Aldin - a dark haired woman, reserved, pleasant, and non-committal. Lady Tressilian's secretary.Mathew Treves - an elderly and distinguished lawyer of great experience and shrewdness, retired some years ago.Nevile Strange - an athletic and wealthy manLady Camilla Tressilian - an elderly, aristocratic looking woman of immense gravitas. Walks with a stick.Audrey Strange - Neville's first wifeTed Latimer - a dark, well groomed, good looking man; youngishSuperintendent Battle - an experienced older officer, aged in his 50s to 60sInspector Leach - aged 40s to 50sP.C. Benson - young, fair and very quiet