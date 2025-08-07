Walcott young farmer Joe (13) is finalist in national awards

Young farmer Joe Trofer Cook, of Walcott, photographed two years ago prior to his appearance at the Lincolnshire Show.

A young farmer from the Sleaford area has been named as a finalist in a national farming awards.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Trofer Cook, 13, is one of the finalists selected for the 2025 Young British Farming Awards, a group of impressive young farmers who are making remarkable contributions to the industry.

The awards are dedicated to celebrating the next generation of agricultural trailblazers and inspiring the continued growth and development of the British farming industry for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight winners will be carefully chosen by an esteemed panel of industry professionals across eight categories:

Joe has been singled out as one of three finalists in the Kaleb Cooper New Entrant of the Year – named after Jeremy Clarkson’s young farm manager who has been using his new fame in Amazon TV’s Clarkson’s Farm to encourage and support the next generation of young farmers into the industry.

The 2025 awards ceremony will take place on September 13 at Cannon Hall Farm, home of the 2023 British Farming Awards Content Creator of the Year. The event will be hosted by prominent farmer, TV presenter and content creator, Tom Pemberton.

Joe Trofer-Cook, from Walcott, near Billinghay has independently bred his own flock of sheep over the last few years, and now also has cows and chickens to look after at just 13 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He grows hay for his animals, sells vegetables, and insists on covering vet bills himself, taking full responsibility for his animals and their welfare.

Another Lincolnshire finalist in the Young Farmers Club Leader category is Sophia Tibbs, of Spalding YFC.

As club secretary to Spalding YFC, Sophia is fully involved in all club activities, despite not working in the agricultural industry herself. Her initiative and dedication to her club’s members does not go unnoticed, and she is said to be an excellent example of a Young Farmers’ Club Leader. Nominated by a friend, she is described as a credit to the club and a true example of, “you don’t have to be a farmer to be a young farmer”.