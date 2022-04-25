Share your views on childcare in Lincolnshire

The county council is required to ensure there are sufficient childcare places for working parents, parents studying or training, and for disabled children.

Although the authority does not provide childcare directly, it works closely with private, voluntary, and independent providers and schools to shape and support the development of local provision to ensure it’s flexible, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of the community.

As part of this process, the council is asking parents to complete a short survey to help the authority assess the need for childcare places across the county.

Coun Patricia Bradwell , executive member for children’s services, said: “It’s vital that parents have access to suitable childcare, so they have the ability to go out to work, study, or train. The information provided through this survey will help identify any gaps in local provision, which we can then look to address with providers. Please take the time to share your views, so we can ensure the childcare sector meets local needs.”

The survey runs from April 25 to May 6 and can be found online at www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/parental-childcare-survey