More GPs recruited in Lincolnshire thanks to government funding scheme

More GPs recruited for the NHS in Lincolnshire thanks to funding reimbursement scheme. Photo: NHS

Lincolnshire has recruited the equivalent of 13 full-time GPs to help deliver more appointments for patients in the county.

They are among 285 GPs recruited in the Midlands since October 1 according to new published figures by NHS Midlands.

According to NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, the new whole time equivalent roles were recruited between October 2024 and March 2025 and covered the south of the county, urban Lincoln and east of the county.

An ICB spokesman added: “We are working with Primary Care Networks to look at opportunities and the numbers will be confirmed by PCNs through 2025/26.”

The additional GPs are designed to improve access to primary care and provide more appointments for those that need them across the region.

Last year, the government announced an additional £82 million to employ 1,000 GPs via the Additional Roles Reimbursement Scheme (ARRS).

The ARRS scheme was introduced to improve access to general practice. From October 1, 2024, primary care networks (PCNs) could claim reimbursement for the salaries of newly qualified GPs through the scheme.

PCNs across the Midlands have recruited over a quarter of the national target to improve access for patients, support the delivery of new services and increase the number of appointments available.

Trish Thompson, Director of Primary care at NHS England Midlands said: “The ARRS scheme has been a real success in the Midlands. Currently, we have an additional 284 GPs treating patients across the region with more to come.

“Thanks to GPs and their hardworking teams, thousands more appointments are being delivered every month in the Midlands making it easier for patients to access the care they need.”

Through the scheme, PCNs can also claim reimbursement for the salaries of 17 other roles within the multidisciplinary team, to meet the needs of the local population, including social prescribers, dieticians and clinical pharmacists.

The government says the recruitment boost will mean more people in the Midlands will be more readily able to receive timely care in the community.