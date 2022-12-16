Wyberton’s Christmas fayre brought festive cheer to the village recently – with live entertainment and stalls.

Photographer David Dawson went along to snap some of the action.

Visitors to the event, held at the community centre, were able to meet Santa Claus and browse a variety of hand-made gifts – from wood and felt crafts to cakes.

Advertisement

There was entertainment laid on – with live performances by the young members of Allen School of Dance and musician James Bastow.

The event was organised by Carrie Maskell and Hev Ainsworth with support from the Christmas in Wyberton group.

Advertisement

"It was a very chilly night but we had a great turnout,” said Carrie.

“We had the candy floss Queen giving out candy free candy floss, free face painting, free gifts of mini Christmas trees for all the children all which were paid for by sponsors of the event.

Advertisement

"The drinks and food were provided by ‘Over the Moon’ hospitality, Drury and Snak Shack Catering.”

She added: “It was the first one we put on and we hope to do the same next year. We will also be putting on a summer event.”

Advertisement

• To purchase prints of our photos, please visit the photosales website via https://nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk, call 0330 4030033, or email [email protected]