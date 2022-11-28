Family's spectacular Christmas house lights bring festive cheer to Boston community

If you’re passing through Stanhope Way in Boston you can’t fail to spot the bright lights of one particular house.

Anthony Elding, with his family Georgina Laight, and children Elsie-Ami, five, Arthur, three, and Ronnie, one.

For the last four years, dad-of-three Anthony Elding has been covering his home and garden in decorative Christmas lights – much to the delight of most neighbours.

From giant illuminated nutcrackers, to penguins, elves, reindeer - and even a unicorn - each window, wall and tree is covered in colourful LEDs.

Advertisement

The lights, which have grown in magnitude each year, were officially switched on at a gathering that Anthony, his partner Georgina Laight, and their three children held on Saturday for friends and neighbours.

Crowds watch the switch-on of the family's Christmas lights. Photos by Mick Fox.

Advertisement

“I do it because I love seeing the kids faces as they walk past,” said Anthony, 32. “I will always ring Georgi to make sure the lights are on for 2.30pm, so they’re in time for the kids walking home from school to see them.”

Georgina, 31, commented: "People absolutely love it. We've had people say they've come to our road just to see the lights. Another neighbour told us it's not officially Christmas until our house lights go on.”

Advertisement

Anthony added, laughing: “My ultimate aim is to be seen from space.”

The family began adorning their home for Christmas and holding a ‘switch-on’ event back in 2019. Anthony has been building on the number of decorations each year since then.

Advertisement

The family's Boston home, elaborately decorated for Christmas.

It is a project he has thrown himself into as a way of coping with recent family bereavements.

Advertisement

Anthony’s mum sadly passed away two years ago from a rare condition which affects the adrenal glands called pheochromocytoma. Then, just last month, his brother died from a massive pulmonary embolism, aged 38.

Friend Kimberley Lovelace said: “Anthony has had a very tough couple of years but his pride in his Christmas lights is a huge distraction.”

Advertisement

Georgina concluded: “His mum always loved Christmas and the lights, and this project helps him get through his mum’s passing as he knows she would be looking down on him, proud as anything.”

Enjoying the switch-on gathering are, from left, Vicki Laight, Sami Allen, Lou Thornley, Lindy Laight, Jodie Ellis, Margaret Daubney, Bill Daubney and Georgina Laight.

Advertisement