VIDEO: Hear what golfers are saying about the greens as Skegness Golf Centre reopens

Coastfields Leisure took over the former Addlethorpe Golf Course in December and groundsmen have been working tirelessly to prepare the nine-hole course in spite of an unseasonal dry spring and late frosts.

There was a steady flow of golfers arriving throughout the day, including former members who were eager to test out the greens.

David Honman, business manager at Coastfields, was delighted with the first day.

Wayne Burgess and Michael Nadolny are also members of Coastfield's Mablethorpe golf course and said it was great to be back.

"We've had a lot of people through - including a lot of people who visited the course before - and we've had some great feedback," he said.

"We accept and the people who are playing accept that that the greens are still not 100 per cent as we want them to be but they are very good compared to what they were when we took over and we will continue to improve them.

One of the first players was Phil Goy of Burgh-le-Marsh, who went along with some friends.

"We went round twice and did 18 holes and I have to say the course is superb to what we have known before," he said. "The fairway is spot on."

Sean Squire from Oban in Scotland was visiting family in Chapel St Leonards and was delighted to find the golf course open.

"It's nice to be back and we've had a great game," said Wayne.

Skegness Golf Centre is open weekdays 8am - 8pm and weekends: 8am - 5pm. As well as a nine hole course which is suitable for all abilities, there is a driving range, buggy hire and lite bites and refreshments in the club house. Lessons will also be available.