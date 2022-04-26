Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: China Palace at 11b South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: Hygge Coffee House at Unit 10 Crown Walk, West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on April 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Hare & Hounds at The Hare And Hounds, 2 West Road, Haconby, Lincolnshire; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at 74 Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Blue Pearl at 122 Dysart Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Riverside Fish Bar/Restaurant at 3 Castle Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on April 5