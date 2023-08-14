Register
South Kesteven takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Fat Tony’s Fish Bar, a takeaway at 101 Sunningdale, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Kesteven's 101 takeaways with ratings, 66 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.