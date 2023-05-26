United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 28 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 28 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 14:42 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was up from 14 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 15.

Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.

The figures also show that 28 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to May 22. This was up from 19 in the previous seven days.