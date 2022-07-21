Crime on the rise in Lincoln, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Lincoln, official police records reveal.
Lincolnshire Police recorded 13,151 offences in Lincoln in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 11% compared to the previous year, when there were 11,830.
And, at 131.4 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 546 were sexual offences – an increase of 33% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 4,470 to 5,169 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 30%, from 1,140 incidents to 1,479.
And theft offences rose by 9%, with 3,435 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 34.3 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in Lincoln included:
546 sexual offences, a rise of 33%5,169 violent offences, a rise of 16%1,570 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 16%369 drug offences, down 32%131 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, down 6%1,581 public order offences, up 14%3,435 theft offences, a rise of 9%1,545 stalking and harassment offences, down 7%