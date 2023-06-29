Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Mint Lane Cafe at 12 Mint Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Gate House Tea Rooms at Old Barracks, Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Taco Bell at 238 Nettleham Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 13
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Hunters Fish & Chips at 282-283 High Street, Lincoln; rated on June 14