Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mint Lane Cafe at 12 Mint Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Gate House Tea Rooms at Old Barracks, Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Taco Bell at 238 Nettleham Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 13

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Hunters Fish & Chips at 282-283 High Street, Lincoln; rated on June 14