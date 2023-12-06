Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 292-293 High Street, Lincoln; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Cecilia's at 320a High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Darkside Training at Newporte Business Park Unit 9, Bishops Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: The Drill - Limelight at Lincoln Drill Hall, Free School Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Slug & Lettuce/Loco Loco/El Rodeo Mexicano/Burrito Bandits at 274-277 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 1

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Go at 43 Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 30