Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 292-293 High Street, Lincoln; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Cecilia's at 320a High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Darkside Training at Newporte Business Park Unit 9, Bishops Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 22
• Rated 5: The Drill - Limelight at Lincoln Drill Hall, Free School Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Slug & Lettuce/Loco Loco/El Rodeo Mexicano/Burrito Bandits at 274-277 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 1
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Go at 43 Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Monson Fish Bar at 248 Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 28