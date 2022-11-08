Food hygiene ratings handed to seven North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Eatmazing at 109-111 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ashdown Social Club at 72 Theodore Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Warren Lodge at Luneburg Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The Butchers Arms at Butchers Arms, High Street, Winterton, Scunthorpe; rated on October 27

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Moon Palace Take Away at 130 Scotter Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Greggs Barton Upon Humber at Site Of New Petrol Station, Ferriby Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 19