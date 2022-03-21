Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven North Lincolnshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Funforest at Funforest Limited, Europa Way, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Lakeside Parkway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: The Well at 74-78 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: The Steel Rooms at 1-5 Springs Parade, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Sutton Arms Village kitchen & Bar at Sutton Arms, 10 West Street, Scawby, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Mulligans at 1 Normanby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 15

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: