Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Funforest at Funforest Limited, Europa Way, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Lakeside Parkway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: The Well at 74-78 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: The Steel Rooms at 1-5 Springs Parade, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Sutton Arms Village kitchen & Bar at Sutton Arms, 10 West Street, Scawby, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Mulligans at 1 Normanby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 15
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Man Lee Takeaway at 190 East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 2