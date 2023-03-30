Register
North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Naga Spice, a takeaway at 60 Old Brumby Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 160 takeaways with ratings, 95 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

