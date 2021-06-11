Appeal after serious injury collision involving police car and motorcycle near Alford

Police appeal.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At around 5.20pm on June 9, a collision between a police car and a motorcycle occurred on the A1104 Miles Cross Hill, Alford.

“The rider of the bike was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Our officers were in pursuit of a red Audi at the time of the collision, after the driver had failed to stop for police.

“The Audi was later recovered and a 31 year old man arrested on suspicion of taking the vehicle without consent.

“The matter has been referred to Professional Standards Department who will investigate the circumstances.”

• Anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken to police, is urged to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 347 of June 9 or email [email protected] quoting incident 347 of June 9 in the subject line of your email.