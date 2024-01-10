East Lindsey restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Raj Mohal Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23 Aswell Street, Louth was given the maximum score after assessment on January 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 466 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 396 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.