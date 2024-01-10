Register
East Lindsey restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Raj Mohal Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23 Aswell Street, Louth was given the maximum score after assessment on January 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 466 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 396 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.