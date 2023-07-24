Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ruskington Garden Centre at Newton Lane, Ruskington; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: McDonald's Sleaford at Lincoln Road, Holdingham; rated on July 14

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Thorpe-On-The-Hill Service Station, Middle Lane, Thorpe On The Hill; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 4 Lincoln Road, Sleaford; rated on July 17