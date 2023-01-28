Drug-driver from Skegness to be re-sentenced after court admits mistake

A Skegness drug-driver will have to be re-sentenced after a court admitted making a mistake.

Magistrates in Boston convicted Martin Hesketh, 32, of driving above the limit for a cannabis derivative and banned him for 12 months.

However, because he had a previous conviction for drink-driving in 2019 – which was highlighted by the prosecutor during the hearing – Hesketh was liable to the mandatory minimum three-year disqualification.

The error was pointed out to the court’s legal advisor by a member of the Press.

Hesketh, who pleaded guilty to drug-driving and having no insurance in Boston.

He was arrested after failing a drug wipe but later gave a reading of 9.1 micrograms of the cannabis derivative per litre of blood, the legal limit being two.

Mitigating, Carrie Simpson said: “He uses cannabis to self-medicate.

“As of today, he will be unemployed.”

For each of the offences, Hesketh, of Moss Drive, was fined £120.

