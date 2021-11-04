Lincolnshire Police warn about WhatsApp scam messages claiming to be from stranded children

Lincolnshire Police are warning about an upsurge in a WhatsApp scam. EMN-210411-124953001

The messages are said to be coming from an unknown number, claiming to be from sons and daughters who have damaged, lost or had their phone stolen. In some cases, correct names are being given.

The messages request to borrow money from the victim, stating that the alleged change in phone number means they temporarily cannot access their usual online banking.

Officers are warning poepl to always verify requests in person or verbally to ensure you are speaking to the person that you think you are.

If you receive a message like this, try contacting your loved one by calling the number you already have, not the “new” one on WhatsApp.

If you come across this scam, report it to Action Fraud at: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/