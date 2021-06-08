Over £9,700 raised towards funeral costs for Louth victims

Outside the crime scene in High Holme Road, Louth, on June 7. (Photo: John Aron).

The town was left in a state of shock following the tragic incident, which later saw Daniel Boulton (29) charged with murder in connection with their deaths.

Last Tuesday afternoon, Rochelle Clare from Louth decided to set up an online fundraising page in memory of Bethany and Darren, to support their family with funeral costs.

Less than 24 hours later, the fundraising page has already seen more than £3,325 donated. Now, one week later (June 8), this figure has risen to more than £9,700.

Speaking to the Louth Leader last week, Rochelle said: “I just wanted to help. I cant imagine what they are going through.

“I have a nearly nine-year-old and a two-year-old myself, and I just cant imagine the family’s pain right now.

“The money is to ease them all financially, to let them grieve properly, or towards the funeral, or anything really.”

Rochelle, who did not know the victims personally, added: “It’s a massive shock to a small town.”

“I have had a message from Darren Vincent, the father and grandfather of the victims, to say he appreciates all the messages and can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”