If you can identify the man call police on 101.

The incident took place on Monday, May 2, in Hildred’s Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man had allegedly entered the Vapour Hub and placed documents over the mobile phone before leaving the premises.

He is described as of medium build, approximately 5ft 5 to 5ft 6 inches tall, with dark hair and a tanned complexion.