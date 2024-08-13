Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after officers were assaulted in two incidents within hours of each other in Boston.

The first incident took place in Church Street on Friday evening.

Police attended the area shortly before midnight following reports that a large group of people were fighting outside a pub.

During their response, officers were assaulted, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said.

A dispersal order was put in place and investigations are ongoing, the spokesman continued. No one has yet been arrested, they added.

The second incident took place in Dolphin Lane on Saturday (August 10) at about 3.10am.

Police attended the scene following reports of disorder.

The spokesman for the force said: “Two people were arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Following this, other people in the area began to attack our officers, several of whom were assaulted. Thankfully, the physical injuries were minor.”

It led to the following action:

Tyler Hancock, 20, of Parthian Avenue, Boston, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly. He has been bailed to appear at court at a later date.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. He has since been bailed.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray. She has since been bailed.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray. She has also been bailed.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly. He received a fixed penalty notice.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting Incident 541 of August 9 (the Church Street incident) or incident 62 of August 10 (the Dolphin Lane incident).