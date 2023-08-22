Priceless’ medieval stone cross stolen from Great Carlton church

The stone cross stolen from Great Carlton church.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a burglary at St Johns The Baptist Church on Main Road, Great Carlton where an unknown offender entered the church sometime between 1.45pm and 7.30pm on Saturday (August 19), and stole a medieval stone cross.

It measured 35cm high and 30cm wide.

A police spokesman said: “We do not have a value for the cross, but it is priceless to the church in historical terms.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may help with our appeal.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 and quote incident 183 of 20 August.

This comes after historic items that were allegedly taken from St Mary’s Church in Swineshead some time between 4pm on Tuesday, August 8, and 9am on Wednesday, August 9.

Items taken include an engraved flagon, one silver chalice, one small chalice and plate from communal set, and two silver lids.