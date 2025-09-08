A volunteer crew with the RNLI all-weather lifeboat 'Joel and April Grunnill' assisted a yacht over the weekend that had suffered steerage loss.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew members were tasked by UK Coastguard at Humber shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday to assist the vessel 22 miles north-east of Skegness.

Befire it got into difficulties, the yacht was bound for Holland after a brief stop at Lowestoft on the Suffolk coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer crew of five came along side the vessel and, once the situation was assessed, established a tow and proceeded toward the port of Grimsby in the Humber estuary.

RNLI Skegness crew members were tasked by UK Coastguard at Humber shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday to assist a vessel 22 miles north-east of Skegness.

The 35ft yacht was finally anchored off Hawke anchorage near RNLI Cleethorpes, awaiting the next tide at 0300 on Sunday morning, when colleagues from the station took the casualty vessel into Grimsby

Skegness returned to their lifeboat station on central beach at nearly midnight that day.

RNLI lifeguards also ended their patrols along the Lincolnshire coast at the weekend after a busy summer season. Visit here for full story.