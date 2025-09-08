Skegness RNLI Lifeboat assists yacht that lost steerage 22 miles off coast
Crew members were tasked by UK Coastguard at Humber shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday to assist the vessel 22 miles north-east of Skegness.
Befire it got into difficulties, the yacht was bound for Holland after a brief stop at Lowestoft on the Suffolk coast.
The volunteer crew of five came along side the vessel and, once the situation was assessed, established a tow and proceeded toward the port of Grimsby in the Humber estuary.
The 35ft yacht was finally anchored off Hawke anchorage near RNLI Cleethorpes, awaiting the next tide at 0300 on Sunday morning, when colleagues from the station took the casualty vessel into Grimsby
Skegness returned to their lifeboat station on central beach at nearly midnight that day.
