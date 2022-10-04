West Lindsey District Council has begun the process to appoint a contractor to demolish the former Lindsey Centre in Gainsborough.

The demolition work, which is expected to start later in the year, will enable the build of a new four screen cinema, restaurant and commercial units as part of our Thriving Gainsborough programme of work.

The Lindsey Centre was previously Oldrids Department Store and was owned by Lincolnshire Co-op.

West Lindsey District Council has begun the process to appoint a contractor to demolish the former Lindsey Centre in Gainsborough

Advertisement

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “I am delighted that we have reached this important milestone, just four months after we acquired the land.

"The demolition of the former Lindsey Centre is a focal point for our plans to create a ‘Thriving Gainsborough 2024’.

“The location has great connectivity across the town that will reinvigorate our historic Market Place.

"It is an exciting time for Gainsborough as there is currently a hub of regeneration activity taking place in the town centre.

Advertisement

"We do have a strong track record in delivering successful schemes and I look forward to welcoming a contractor through our procurement process to join us in our ambitious plans to bring real, sustainable change to the town.”

This project forms part of the council’s ambitious plans to regenerate the wider town centre area, which is undergoing a significant investment thanks to the council’s £18 million Levelling up Programme

Once the contractor has been appointed, the council will be working closely with them to ensure that disruption to market traders and businesses around the market place is kept to a minimum.

Up-to-date information can also be found on the Invest website, www.investgainsborough.com/luf/cinema.

Advertisement