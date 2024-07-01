Skegness Academy is hosting a 'Be Inspired' event.

Skegness Academy is hoping to inspire at their first event aimed at bringing students, parents, carers and service providers together.

'Be Inspired' is taking place at the Academy on Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. The event is designed to showcase the services available in the community that could be of benefit.

“This event aims to strengthen the vital connection between parents and the Academy, providing parents and carers with actionable techniques to support and guide their children effectively,” explained Charlie Lyall, Pupil Premium coordinator.

"Topics will include fostering clear communication, encouraging children to make their own choices, raising their aspirations, and empowering them to pursue their dreams.

"Our goal is to work alongside service providers to support parents, carers, and students where possible.

"We believe that by working together, schools and services can help families succeed, leading to greater success for children in our community."

Services will be set up in the Bistro, where food and drinks will be available.

Inspirational speaker, Luke Staton, will be in the auditorium showcasing to parents and children what the school been doing for the past four months to inspire and encourage our students to strive for success.

Following the introduction, parents will have access to services for support or will be signposted to other agencies.

There will be a wide variety of agencies present, offering services ranging from financial support to academic courses, substance abuse and mental health groups, and counselling services.