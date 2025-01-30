Clarification for customers regarding closure of Halifax in Skegness

Reassurance has been given following the news Halifax in Skegness is to close in September this year.

Clarification has been given regarding banking in Skegness following the announcement the Halifax branch is closing.

As reported, the Lloyds Banking Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

This includes 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

In Lincolnshire, Halifax closures include Skegness branch on September 3, 2025, Gainsborough on June 2, 2025 and Sleaford on November 6, 2025,

Sleaford will also have its Lloyds closed on March 12, 2026 and other branches closing include Louth on May 7, 2025 and Brigg on March 5, 2026.

A Halifax spokesperson explained visits to their Skegness branch have fallen over recent years because many customers now choose to bank through their app or online.

Seventy-six percent of personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as app, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.

However, Halifax customers will still be able to access their services locally.

Customers now have the option to use branches of Lloyds for their in-person banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, app, online, and telephone banking.

The nearby Post Office at 138-140 Drummond Road, offers personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more.

“When the branch closes in September, customers can continue to manage their money through our app, online, by calling us, in person at our nearby Lloyds Skegness branch, or the local Post Office on Drummond Road,” the spokesperson said.

“Mobile banking gives people 24/7/365 access and the power to view, understand and manage their money in one simple place.

"Customers can see all their money in one place, pay in cheques, apply for finance, check their credit score, message our customer support teams and much more.

“We use some of the latest technologies and systems to help keep our customers and their money safe. Our apps are also compatible with standard device screen readers.

“The nearest free-to-use ATM is a short walk away (0.04 miles), and there are 13 free-to-use ATMs within a quarter of a mile of the closing branch.

“We’re contacting customers to let them know about the alternate local banking services available.”