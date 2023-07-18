​Cream of Rasen community collect awards at race day

Outstanding individual and collective contributions to the Rasen area were celebrated at the Community Raceday at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Sarah Jackson from Legsby Primary School received the Best Teacher / Classroom Assistant award. Image: Leanne Donohue Photography

The team in charge at Market Rasen Racecourse described themselves as “delighted” with the fixture, which featured ten awards for local people and businesses.

The lawn area at the racecourse featured entertainment for all the family and there were displays from local companies and services including Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, Lincolnshire Police, the Army Reserves as well as Market Rasen Rugby Club and the town’s Leisure Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Pryor, who took over as General Manager of the racecourse in May, said: “We were delighted with the 2023 renewal of our Community Raceday, and it is an initiative which has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

Market Rasen Good Egg Award was presented to Tricia Neale for her work with Girlguiding in the area by Town Mayor Stephen Bunney. Image: Leanne Donohue Photography

“It was brilliant to give some of the local people and businesses who have contributed so much to the town their time in the spotlight, and it was a great afternoon in the sunshine for everyone to enjoy the action both on and off the track.”

BBC Radio Lincolnshire was also in attendance for the latest instalment of their popular “Pirate Gold Hunt” and on course jockey David Noonan was delighted to record his first winner of the 2023/24 season.

The community award winners were:

Market Rasen Good Egg Award - Tricia Neale

Army Reservists spoke with visitors about their role. Image: The Jockey Club

Community Group or Team of the Year - Market Rasen Rugby Club

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Environmental Improvement - Rasen Area Environment Group & Community Garden

Best Teacher / Classroom Assistant - Sarah Jackson of Legsby Primary School

Outstanding contribution to the community - Aaron Coy, team leader at Market Rasen Leisure Centre

Members of Market Rasen Fire & Rescue were at the community day. Image: The Jockey Club

Business of the Year - Nicholsons Chartered Accountants

New Start-up of the year - Top Farm Enterprises

Charity of the Year - Broken Biscuits

Corporate Social Responsibility Award - The Sensory Den, Market Rasen

Face painting fun at the community race day. Image: The Jockey Club

Employer of the Year - Thomas Wigg, The Kings Head, Tealby

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town Mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney, who presented the awards, said: “I feel it was a very successful event and it was good to see different winners from the local community for the awards.

"It was great to see lots of local families there enjoying the event and picnicking – a good value day thanks to free entry for the children.

"I was particularly pleased to see Everyone Active – and others – at the event providing free activities, and I was delighted to see Aaron Coy from Market Rasen leisure Centre receive an award, as he has done an awful; lot for the community and getting things going – supporting exercise classes and introducing wheelchair basketball, and just helping the Rasen area live well.”