Details on where you can buy a copy of the Boston edition of Monopoly

Boston Big Local, which is behind the Hasbro-branded game, said it will be available to buy at its official launch in the town on Saturday, December 11.
Copies of the game (£30 each) can then be purchased from the following:
* Boston Stump
* The Guildhall
* Blackfriars Theatre
* Fydell House
* Centenary Methodist Church
* Butterfly Hospice Shop
* Centrepoint Outreach Shop
* Age UK Shop
* We’ll Meet Again Museum
Katy Roberts from Boston Big Local said: “All proceeds from the sale will go to the organisation you choose to buy from.”
“Boston Big Local is not handling the ordering/sales of the Monopoly boards. The venues that are selling them are doing that directly themselves - some may offer postage at an additional cost.”
