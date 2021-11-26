Details on where you can buy a copy of the Boston edition of Monopoly

Bostonians can soon get hold of their own copy of the Boston edition of Monopoly.

Boston Big Local, which is behind the Hasbro-branded game, said it will be available to buy at its official launch in the town on Saturday, December 11.

Copies of the game (£30 each) can then be purchased from the following:

* Boston Stump

* The Guildhall

* Blackfriars Theatre

* Fydell House

* Centenary Methodist Church

* Butterfly Hospice Shop

* Centrepoint Outreach Shop

* Age UK Shop

* We’ll Meet Again Museum

Katy Roberts from Boston Big Local said: “All proceeds from the sale will go to the organisation you choose to buy from.”

“Boston Big Local is not handling the ordering/sales of the Monopoly boards. The venues that are selling them are doing that directly themselves - some may offer postage at an additional cost.”