EDAN Lincs

Lincolnshire’s domestic abuse charity, EDAN Lincs, is looking ahead to the festive season and is urging anyone who could spare a gift or two for their families in refuge to get in touch.

At present, the charity currently has 20 children and seven adults residing in their refuge, and have put together an Amazon wish list based on what the children have asked Santa for, so that anyone who is able to can purchase a gift.

A spokesman for EDAN Lincs said: “It’s got to the time of year where our refuge elves are starting to prepare for Christmas and are asking all our EDAN Lincs friends to offer any assistance possible.

“This can be the purchase of a gift, making a cash donation, donating Christmas items, or simply a share on Facebook post.”

Advertisement

The girls in EDAN Lincs’s refuge are aged eight months, ten months, one year, two two-year-olds, seven years, two eight-year-olds, nine years, 13 years and two 15-year-olds.

The boys are aged one year, two years, three years, two four-year-olds, five years, seven years and 15 years old.If you would like to purchase a gift please visit EDAN Lincs’s Amazon wishlist here and send to the gift registry address.

A GoFundMe page is also set up for the charity, and if you would like to make a donation, please visit the webpage here.

EDAN Lincs is also appealing for Christmas trees and decorations, Christmas confectionery, Christmas crackers, advent calendars, selection boxes, and items for Christmas Eve boxes.

Advertisement