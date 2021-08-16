Gainsborough Community Wheels has acquired a wheelchair adapted vehicle

Gainsborough Community Wheels Car Scheme (GCW) provides transport to take residents to their medical appointments and is run by a group of volunteers.

And the group, based at Gainsborough House, have now acquired a wheelchair adapted vehicle

Julie Brighton, office manager, says this was made possible by the kind support of local businesses including West Lindsey District Council, Ping, Burton and Dyson and Lincolnshire County Council.

She said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this extra level of support to our less able clients.

"Previously we have been unable to offer transport to anyone who was reliant on their wheelchair or motability scooter but now they can be wheeled into the vehicle via a ramp.

"A carer or relative is also able to sit with them to offer any support they may need.”

GCW have been based at Gainsborough House since 2014 and became a charity in 2020 and now has in excess of 700 members.

Residents contact the office when they have a medical appointment and are experiencing difficulties accessing public transport due to age, health restrictions or poor local service.

Julie said: “Our members tell us it is very difficult to access NHS transport as the criteria for acceptance is extremely strict.

"For elderly people living alone or who have no family living locally it can be a real worry when they have an appointment, this is where GCW can step in to give the support that is needed to ensure people can keep their very important medical appointments.”

GCW drivers are all volunteers, DBS checked, and offer the client support throughout their appointment at the level each client requires. A mileage charge is made which is purely to cover the petrol expenses of the driver.

Julie said: “Becoming a volunteer driver with GCW is very rewarding and, if anyone is interested in joining us, please contact on 01427 611441 or [email protected] for more information.