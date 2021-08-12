GCSE results: ‘Fantastic set of results’ at Louth Academy

Students celebrate with principal Philip Dickinson. All pictures: Jon Corken

The results were distributed to students this morning at the Upper Campus.

Teaching staff and post-16 providers were available to offer face-to-face advice and support to the students as they arrived on site.

Students were also assured that the robust and rigorous assessment processes in place at all Tollbar Multi Academy Trust Academies mean that these results are a true reflection of the hard work and evidence they have produced.

Sadie Mamwell with great results.

Students were assessed by teachers using a range of evidence, including mock exams, in-class work and exam board produced assessment materials.

All evidence and grading was subsequently moderated in the Academy and across the Trust through fair and rigorous processes.

Among the success stories is Jess Clark (16), who not only achieved nine GCSEs with a Grade 9 in Biology today, but has also been offered a two-year apprenticeship at Lincoln City Football Club.

The young footballer has played regularly for the school team and is excited to begin the next stage of her training with her sights set on becoming a professional footballer.

Abigail Williams happy with her results.

She said: “I am really pleased with my results. I did not necessarily need them for my football career but they are a really great back-up for me.”

Sam Gillingwater (16) hopes to become a trainee for HETA having achieved a Grade 9 and five Grade 8s in his results.

He would like an apprenticeship in electrical and mechanical maintenance. “This is what I wanted so I am really pleased with my results,” he said.

Aidan Chahal-Hawson (16) scored three Grade 9s in his GCSEs in History, English and Biology. He wants to study English, History and Psychology for his A Levels. “I am not sure what I want to do after A Levels but money is certainly not my main motivation,” he said. “I enjoy football and writing in my own time.”

Madeline Williams with excellent results.

Madeline Williams (16) achieved nine GCSEs with a Grade 9 in Biology. She said: “I was so anxious about my results after the missed time during Covid, but I am so pleased now.

“I am going to miss Louth Academy, I have really enjoyed it. I am going to study for my Levels next in Biology, Chemistry and Business.”

Sadie Mamwell (16) will now study for her A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology after achieving eight GCSEs with high grades.

“It was tough doing the courses during lockdown and I definitely preferred being in school,” she said.

Jessica Clark, heading to play football for Lincoln City after her GCSE results.

Philip Dickinson, Principal of Louth Academy, said: “I am so proud of the achievements of the Year 11 students who have collected their results today.

“Having had their education disrupted by Covid-19 for the last 18 months, their fantastic outcomes truly reflect the incredible resilience and dedication students and staff have shown throughout this period.

“The commitment of the Tollbar Multi-Academy Trust has also been instrumental in revolutionising the technological delivery of education, which has undoubtedly contributed in mitigating the impact of the pandemic. We wish all of the students luck in their future endeavours.”

Aidan Chahal-Hawson with great results.

Samuel Gillingwater happy with his results.