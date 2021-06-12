Gladys joined by family to mark 101st birthday

Gladys Ranshaw pictured with birthday cards, balloons and a birthday cake EMN-210206-104630001

Saturday, May 29, was an extra special for Gladys Ranshaw as her 100th birthday had taken place during the Covid-19 lockdown, although she had been delighted to receive her card from Her Majesty The Queen.

Thanks to the Governments easing of restrictions, this year Gladys was able to enjoy her birthday with her son, John Ranshaw, and grandchildren.

The team at the home had pulled out all the stops so that Gladys could enjoy such a momentous occasion, including a beautiful celebratory cake.

Gladys has been living at Toray Pines since October 2001 and will mark her 20th year in October 2021.

She is a much-loved resident who enjoys parties and music, although dancing is now difficult for her.

Home manager Sherin Kandi said, “This was such an amazing occasion.

“Gladys has celebrated many important birthdays here at Toray Pines; her 90th, 95th, 100th and now her 101st - Wow!

“Gladys is very special to us all, she is a charismatic, fun lady who brings so much joy to the home.”

Regional manager Caroline Greaves added, “Congratulation to dear Gladys! Gladys is a central figure at Toray Pines.