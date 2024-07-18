Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Skegness couple are hoping to turn the SkegVegas raceway pink to raise funds for charity in memory of their baby daughter who died aged just 10 months.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year we reported how little Gracie-Mae Rengger sadly ‘gained her angel wings’ after a brave fight for life against congenital heart disease that had been followed across the world

Her parents – Jessica and Jordon – set out to have their ‘shining star’ immortalised at a massive charity fundraiser at Skegness Raceway, which was a huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a huge success, raising £2,156 for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund, which includes research into the disease and support for parents so they can stay close during treatment.

Cars line up for the mascot race at Skegness Raceway last year.

Jessica and Jordon hope their second event, on Sunday, July 21, will be just as successful.

“This charity went above and beyond for us with our care for our daughter, Gracie, who unfortunately passed away at 10 months old with children’s heart disease,” said Jessica, from Alford.

“We want to raise money and awareness about congenital heart disease and how critical it can be – and what a way to do it than doing a fun day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And if people wear pink or rainbow colours on the day in support of Grace-Mae, even better.

Jessica and Jordon with Gracie-Mae in hospital.

Children's Heart Surgery Fund helps improve survival rates through funding staff positions and supplying innovative medical equipment.

The charity also improve the well-being of those who’s touched by congenital heart disease by providing psychological staff and an engaging ward environment.

With this they care for people like Gracie’s parents, providing accommodation nearby and offering a support network for everyone who’s affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Without them and their charity work, parents like us won’t be anywhere near where we are today,” said Jessica. “Their care for the future for people with Gracie’s condition is absolutely amazing.

Attractions at the fundraiser include:

Car and caravan racing, including the big thunder monster truck.

Raffle - Some fantastic prizes along the line including a mini get-aways, days out, Fantasy Island family tickets and hampers.

Stickers in Gracie’s memory.

Braclets for the CHSF (charity).

The Lake lady - cake stall.

Face painter + ballo0n artist.

There is also a charity mascot appearance, plus mascot race with kids invited to race along with them on Skegness’s track itself.

A trophy will also be awarded for the best fancy dress, most colourful and most creative.

Jessica added: “Here we will make Gracie’s-Mae name live forever. She has inspired people, gave people strength and courage as well as give people hope that there is fight in us all whichever situation we are in.”