Police issue appeal after Louth house fire

Rear of property at Gresley Road, Louth.

The fire, at the terraced properties in Gresley Road, was reported to police just after 12.30am this morning, and officers attended to provide support on scene.

Officers have confirmed that they are keeping an open mind about the circumstances, and are working with the fire investigators in an attempt to establish the cause, with is currently being investigated by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

A spokesman said: “We want to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area of Gresley Street in the time leading up to the fire being reported, or immediately afterwards, to contact police with any information.

"If you have any dashcam or Go-Pro footage of the area or incident of that time we would also like to see it.”