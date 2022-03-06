Refurbished toilet facilities now open at Sandilands - and link to where to find others in East Lindsey

Refurbished toilets in Sandilands.

The facilities at Sandilands re-opened in February after the work was completed by Danfo (UK).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company work in partnership with East Lindsey District Council with the management of a number of public toilet facilities in the district to ensure they are maintained to a high standard and kept in a clean and safe condition.

With the opening of the new facilities, ELDC is asking all users to adhere to any guidance on display with regards to respect of the premises and to follow hygiene guidance, both before and after using the facilities.