Refurbished toilet facilities now open at Sandilands - and link to where to find others in East Lindsey

The facilities at Sandilands re-opened in February after the work was completed by Danfo (UK).
The company work in partnership with East Lindsey District Council with the management of a number of public toilet facilities in the district to ensure they are maintained to a high standard and kept in a clean and safe condition.
With the opening of the new facilities, ELDC is asking all users to adhere to any guidance on display with regards to respect of the premises and to follow hygiene guidance, both before and after using the facilities.
Full details on toilet facilities across East Lindsey can be found on the council’s website at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/publictoilets