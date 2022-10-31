Success for West Lindsey businesses at Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards

There were 15 awards up for grabs spanning a range of categories all focussed on the visitor economy, a key sector for the district and county.

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council attended the awards and presented the Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire) Award.

He said: “It was a pleasure to attend the awards and to celebrate the successes of each business.

"Each category had some great contenders, and I was delighted to see that West Lindsey had such a fantastic representation.

“I would like to congratulate all the finalists as this alone is a huge achievement in itself and they are all a credit to the visitor economy in Lincolnshire.”

Among the winners were The Old Granary at Owmby who won the Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year, and Bridleway B&B won B&B and Guest House of the Year.

Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre also made it to the final in the Arts, Culture and Heritage category, narrowly missing out to Lincoln Free Walking Tour.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said: “It was a great privilege that the Trinity Arts Centre, was a finalist in the Arts, Culture and Heritage category.

"Sadly, not a win this year but we’re proud to be a finalist and it was great to be part of the celebrations.”

Faye Pudney, visitor economy officer at West Lindsey District Council was thrilled to attend the ceremony and be part of the celebrations.

She said: “It was an honour to attend the awards, bringing together some great businesses from across the county.

“Although not all our businesses won on the night, I am so proud of that they have achieved.

"With a sector that has been hit so hard over the last two years, they have shown true determination to get where they are today,”

Other West Lindsey businesses which were represented were Uncle Henry's, Rand Farm Park, The Cross Keys Stow, Hemswell Antiques, Bransby Horses and Woodside Wildlife Park.