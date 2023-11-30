Towns  unite with Skegness Standard to welcome elderly and lonely to free community Christmas meals

Around 200 members of the community who may be elderly or lonely will share some Christmas joy at free festive meals being held in Wainfleet and Skegness.

The meals, which are organised by the Skegness Standard in partnership with the Storehouse Church in Skegness and Wainfleet Methodist Church, have become an annual event bringing communities together at what can be a difficult time of the year.

Fresh festive produce – the bulk donated by the charity Buckingham Emergency Foods in Norfork as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to Lincolnshire to the farmers who supply them – will be transformed into delicious three-course Christmas dinners with all the trimmings by our amazing teams of volunteers.

Local councillors and businesses also contribute to make sure the events are memorable.

Guests at a community Christmas meal at the Storehouse in Skegness.

This year Buckingham Emergency Foods say they have been busier than ever with requests for help.

Over the festive period 230 charities across England and Wales will be provided with free food, providing 17,000 Christmas meals.

Four lorries are involved in collecting food from suppliers, with five distributing the produce to central points for pick-up, the largest load of 20 tonnes going to Manchester.

A team headed up by Coun Tony Tye will collect the food from the pick-up point in Boston and deliver it to the venues in Skegness and Wainfleet, ready for the big day on Wednesday, December 20.

Volunteers ready to serve meals at the Wainfleet Community Christmas celebration.

Preparations are already well underway at the venues.

Pastor Susan Allread of Wainfleet Methodist Church said: "Plans are going really well and we are getting a lot of support.

“Already we have about 80 people joining us for Christmas dinner.

“We also have a ukulele band and free entertainment. It’s a really jolly, happy day.”

Hostess at the Storehouse in Skegness – Bamidele Akomolafe, of Lunch Box 5000 – also said plans are coming together.

"We can’t wait to welcome our guests again,” she said. “Already we have so many supporters to thank, including Dee Dee Lee who is bringing her entertainers along to add to the festive cheer.

"As always we would welcome any volunteers to help prepare the food and serve on the day.

"It is always a joyous occasion for guests and everyone involved.”