Young people from Boston area recognised at Children of Courage Awards

Ellie Craven (centre) pictured with Jane Robson, Rotary President for Boston St Botolph, Geoff Day, Rotary President for Boston, Paul Bastock former Boston goalkeeper, and Boston Mayor Frank Pickett. Photos by John Aron.

The Children of Courage Awards, hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Boston, was held at Boston Golf Club on Monday.

Five children were selected for an award - which is given to those aged between 11 and 19 ‘who have shown exceptional courage in their lives by either overcoming personal adversities or through personal sacrifice for others’.

The following young people are nominated by their schools or colleges.

Chloe Ingomells pictured with Boston Mayor Frank Pickett, Paul Bastock former Boston goalkeeper, Jane Robson Rotary President for Boston St Botolph and Geoff Day Rotary President for Boston. Photos by John Aron.

Chloe Ingamells from Haven High Academy, David Henderson from Boston Endeavour Academy, Kayleigh Hare from Boston College, Ellie Craven from Boston High School and Ella Napper from Giles Academy.

Fourteen year-old Chloe was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a baby.

Due to her diagnosis she has been in a wheelchair from a very young age.

Over the years she has undergone several major surgeries - the most recent being foot surgery in October.

David Henderson pictured with Boston Mayor Frank Pickett, Paul Bastock former Boston goalkeeper, Jane Robson Rotary President for Boston St Botolph and Geoff Day Rotary President for Boston. Photos by John Aron.

A spokesman from Chloe’s school Haven High Academy, said: “Chloe keeps staff on their toes and does not let her disability hold her back, she gets involved in everything especially within the Drama and Music department.

“Chloe is a true inspiration; she always has a smile on her face and a positive “can do” attitude towards both her learning and life.

“She is also a very caring young lady who goes out of her way to support others when she can see they are struggling.

“Chloe’s ambition is to take centre stage when she leaves school and reach her goal of becoming an actress.

Ella Napper pictured with Jane Robson, Rotary President for Boston St Botolph, Geoff Day, Rotary President for Boston, Paul Bastock former Boston goalkeeper, and Boston Mayor Frank Pickett. Photos by John Aron.

“We at Haven High have every faith with Chloe’s grit and determination she will achieve her goal. We as a school are extremely proud of her.”

Kayleigh Hare is a young carer for both of her parents and is aware of support that individuals need with complex health needs and limited mobility.

Her Boston College tutor Ruth Catlett explained: “She supports both of her parents in several different ways and carries out housework and household tasks.

“Due to her personal circumstances Kayleigh also has an insight into working with multi-disciplinary teams and why the communication between all parties is so vital.

Kayleigh Hare pictured with Jane Robson, Rotary President for Boston St Botolph, Geoff Day, Rotary President for Boston, Paul Bastock former Boston goalkeeper, and Boston Mayor Frank Pickett. Photos by John Aron.

“This personal experience relates to thousands of hours over the years and recognition of such was when Kayleigh received a Diana Award as she is an only child and has no sibling support.

Kayleigh wants to become a psychologist, and has begun her second year placement in a care home, working with what Ruth a team dealing with ‘challenging behaviour and all apsects of Dementia’.

She added; “Academically Kayleigh is capable and works hard to achieve the goals she sets herself.

“Currently Kayleigh is on track to achieve a high grade on her main qualification.

“She is cheerful, helpful, and supportive to both staff and peers and always meets deadlines striving to do her absolute best.

“Other skills demonstrated both in a work and a classroom setting are empathy, building relationships with people and the confidence that has grown in presentation skills, recently taking the lead in an open evening for the department.”

Fifteen year-old Ella Napper was nominated for showing ‘strength and resilience when dealing with adversity’.

A spokesman for Giles Academy, which nominated her, said: “Ella has had to adapt to some very difficult changes in her life and has adjusted with maturity, personal strength and courage.

“Ella has invested her now positive mindset in her education and the changes which have happened in Ella’s life have seen her academic side flourish, her attendance at school increase, her health blossom and personal confidence grow.

“She is a remarkable young person with the world at her feet. She has aspirations to become a social worker so that she can support others as she has been supported herself.

“We know she will be a very successful young adult.

“Ella thoroughly deserves this award for her positive outlook to life which is incredible despite the difficulties she has experienced.”

David Henderson, 15, was nominated by his school Boston Endeavour Academy for remaining ‘positive and upbeat’ despite a painful leg condition.

A spokesman for the school explained: “Over the last few years, David has struggled to use his legs effectively which has affected his use of his walker.

“In September 2021, David had surgery to straighten both his legs with the intention of improving his mobility.

“For several months, David had to keep his splints on with his legs elevated. He has had to make regular trips to Sheffield Hospital.

“In January we received confirmation from the hospital that his legs had healed well. This meant the splints could be removed, he could resume the use of his specialist equipment and commence weekly hydrotherapy sessions as a form of rehabilitation.

“David will continue to require high levels of input from the specialists involved.

“Despite all of the challenges presented to him and the immense levels of pain that he has experienced; he has remained positive and upbeat. David has overcome every hurdle.

“We are incredibly proud of him and can’t wait to see what the future hold for David and his progress towards walking independently.”

Young Ellie Craven hasn’t let her visual impairment and a medical condition hold her back - showing real courage to ‘follow her dreams’.

Her nominator from Boston High School explained: “Ellie has a visual impairment and medical condition she did not want us to name.

“Courage is something that everyone desires, and courage is within the core foundations of what Ellie has achieved not only at school but how she has developed into the wonderful and kindhearted young person she has become.

“Ellie is a clear example of how courage can enable you to follow your dreams.

“She continues to exceed in all her academic achievements and success. She achieved exemplary results at GCSE during the unprecedented times of the pandemic and again her courage and determination of studying for her A levels through remote learning and lockdowns. The added constraints of COVID have not deterred Ellie from following her dreams and it is of no surprise that she successfully secured her place at university to study Law.

“Ellie has succeeded in all she sets out to do and does so with such compassion and determination.

“She is not only courageous, but she is humble and modest in her success and the achievements she has made are clear motivators to her peers and those around her.

“The courage that Ellie has shown will continue throughout university and into her professional career, the influence of her courage will continue to inspire and motivate those who are around her.

At the awards ceremony, each student received a Civic Citation from the Mayor of Boston Coun Frank Pickett and an engraved trophy from the President of the Rotary Club of Boston Rotarian Geoff Day and the President of the Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph Rotarian Jane Robson.

Speaker at the event was veteran Boston United goalkeeper Paul Bastock who stepped in at the last minute when Covid caused the Rotary Club’s original speaker to cancel.