Boston Market fees could be cut under council's 2025/26 budget proposals

Market traders in Boston could see their stall fees decrease in the coming financial year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its draft budget for 2025/26, Boston Borough Council has proposed reducing fees from £22 to £15 for regular traders and from £27 to £18 for casual traders, subject to a final decision from the full council on Monday, March 3.

The council’s cabinet backed the draft budget, which also includes a proposed 2.99 per cent council tax rise, during a meeting on Wednesday (February 19). When discussing the new market fees, councillors said they hoped the reduction would attract more traders and boost footfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy leader Coun Dale Broughton, a member of the Boston Independent group, said: “We feel this is a way of not only supporting the traders on the market now, but also getting a new influx of traders.”

Boston Market. Library image

He also hoped that it would bring more revenue into the council in the long term.

Coun Broughton also said that if the changes are approved, only one market in the whole of Lincolnshire will have cheaper stall fees.

Earlier in the meeting, leader Coun Anne Dorrian, also of the Boston Independent group, explained that creating next year’s budget had been ‘extremely challenging for Boston’, citing rising costs such as pay, contract expenses, and reductions in central government support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She specifically highlighted internal drainage board levies as an ‘ever-increasing pressure’, with an additional £102,000 required for 2025/26, bringing the total to £2,927,050—a 45% increase on 2021/22 levels.