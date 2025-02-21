Boston Market fees could be cut under council's 2025/26 budget proposals
As part of its draft budget for 2025/26, Boston Borough Council has proposed reducing fees from £22 to £15 for regular traders and from £27 to £18 for casual traders, subject to a final decision from the full council on Monday, March 3.
The council’s cabinet backed the draft budget, which also includes a proposed 2.99 per cent council tax rise, during a meeting on Wednesday (February 19). When discussing the new market fees, councillors said they hoped the reduction would attract more traders and boost footfall.
Deputy leader Coun Dale Broughton, a member of the Boston Independent group, said: “We feel this is a way of not only supporting the traders on the market now, but also getting a new influx of traders.”
He also hoped that it would bring more revenue into the council in the long term.
Coun Broughton also said that if the changes are approved, only one market in the whole of Lincolnshire will have cheaper stall fees.
Earlier in the meeting, leader Coun Anne Dorrian, also of the Boston Independent group, explained that creating next year’s budget had been ‘extremely challenging for Boston’, citing rising costs such as pay, contract expenses, and reductions in central government support.
She specifically highlighted internal drainage board levies as an ‘ever-increasing pressure’, with an additional £102,000 required for 2025/26, bringing the total to £2,927,050—a 45% increase on 2021/22 levels.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.