Plans submitted for 300,000-bird chicken farm near Leadenham

Wales-based company Crofty Growers has applied to build six poultry houses for broiler chicken production, along with associated infrastructure at Leadenham Poultry Farm on Sleaford Road.

It will include feed rooms and bins, water tanks, generators, a dead bird shed and staff facilities.

A design and access statement submitted to the authority said: “The proposed development is a modern and efficient, livestock production unit that is designed to fulfill a modern demand for cheap and environmentally efficiently produced food.”

It said the site would contribute to food production and national food security in a sustainable way by making “optimum use of increasingly scarce resources and without causing harm to the environment”.

“The reality of feeding the population of the UK in a sustainable way means that it is necessary for there to be construction of more modern, increasingly efficient buildings.”

They added further benefits included increased employment opportunities.

Several residents have already submitted objections, with concerns including increased traffic on the A17, and control over waste, smells and noise pollution.