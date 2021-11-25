West Lindsey garden waste charge fixed for two years

Green bins EMN-211118-085404001

The news was confirmed following a meeting of the corporate policy and resources committee when it was announced the charge for garden waste collections will go up to £39 a year per bin.

This is the first time the charge has been increased from £35 since it was first introduced in West Lindsey in April 2018.

The price will stay fixed at £39 for the 2022/23 and the 2023/24 financial years.

Chairman of the policy and resources committee, Coun Anne Welburn, said: “This is a valued service for our residents.

“We do strive and will continue to offer a first class service.

“Unfortunately, like most things, maintenance of the service vehicles and fuel costs have increased affecting the overall cost of providing the service.

“Without this rise in fees, the service would not recover its costs in future years.”

The council carries out 18 garden waste collections each year, running from March 21 and will finish on November 25.

Households who do not wish to use the service are reminded they can compost green waste at home.

Visit www.lincscc.getcomposting.com for further information.

Garden waste can also be taken to the local Household Waste Recycling Centre.

They are located in Market Rasen’s Gallamore Lane, Gainsborough and Lincoln.