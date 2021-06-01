Fussey leads Market Rasen CC to victory, Caistor beaten by Nettleham

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

George Fussey’s half century helped guide Market Rasen CC to victory over Grimsby Town on Saturday.

The visitors were dismissed for 156 runs in this Lincolnshire County League Premier Division contest.

Will Bradford and Matthew Rutherford took three wickets apiece while Dale Chambers, Sancho Jackson and Fussey - who also claimed a run out - added one victim each.

Rasen reached 157 for 8 in the 45th over.

Fussey’s 57 was backed up by Neil Davis (28 not out), Graeme Bell (17) and Charlie Scales (17).

Also in the Premier Division, Caistor were beaten by 10 runs as Nettleham visited.

Kieran Brooker claimed four victims and Will Carter three as Netleham were all out for 109.

However, Caistor were back in the pavilion for 99, Jim Parker top scoring with 27.

Rasen Seconds won by 64 runs at Normanby Park in the Bob Welton Cup quarter-final.

Daniel Clark and Lee Chambers both reached 61 runs as the away side posted 184 for 9.

Normanby were all out for 120, with Clark taking fiove wickets for the loss of 16 runs.

In the Supplementary Cup, Caistor Seconds lost by three wickets at Barton Town Seconds.

Sean Woolley (41) led Caistor to 114 for 9, the hosts reaching 115 for 7.

Woolley and Ben Barrick both took two wickets.

On Saturday Rasen Seconds host Broughton, Caistor travel to Lindum Seconds and caistor Seconds entertain Lindum Thirds.