Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brilliant catch clinched Louth a narrow four run victory in a thrilling Lincolnshire County League Premier Division game at Broughton.

Having won two games, lost one and had one rained off, second-placed Louth were keen to continue their good start to the campaign with a win and, losing the toss, were invited to bat on a damp wicket.

Scott and Bell opened for Louth and Bell fell early, unluckily playing on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott went soon after to a questionable LBW leaving Louth 23-2.

Louth CC - thrilling win away at Broughton.

In-form Medler joined captain Collinson, looking to rebuild but fell, also playing on, with Louth on 33.

Garner joined Collinson and fought hard for 17 before the consistent Broughton bowling attack also took his wicket, leaving Louth 64-4 and behind the game.

Sam Sillett looked positive in his innings of 18 before eventually being caught.

Louth on 93-5 were in trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickets fell regularly, but with Collinson still at the crease the visitors looked to find a competitive total.

Collinson eventually went for a hard-fought 49 with the total on 128.

Louth's remaining batsman of Byrne and Josh Brindle put on 17 which turned out to be incredibly important in the end with Louth finishing on 145-9 off their 50 overs.

Louth started their defence of a low total with overseas Lourens and returning Byrne, having to bowling attacking lines to find wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overseas player Lourens made the breakthrough, removing two Broughton batsman in two balls. Byrne beat the bat on numerous occasions but was unable to make a breakthrough at the other end.

With Broughton having a revival on 58-2, Louth turned to Harry Brindle and Jason Collinson, the latter taking two wickets in his first two balls and Broughton left on 58-4.

H. Brindle then took to work, bowling his 10 overs for just 14 runs and taking threewickets in the process - another impressive spell.

With Collinson (4-36) removing the dangerous Dobbs, Louth took ascendency leaving Broughton on 88-8.

But what followed was a Broughton fightback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly they produced a ninth wicket partnership of 22, taking them to 110-9 with plenty of overs to spare.

Then Broughton's last batsmen fought hard against the returning opening bowlers of Lourens and Byrne, taking Broughton to 141 with an outstanding partnership of 31 and within touching distance of a win.

However, home hopes were finally ended by Scott taking an outstanding one-handed diving catch at first slip off Byrne to win Louth the game by four runs in a fitting end to a great game of cricket.

Louth continue their Lincolnshire Premier League campaign away at Lindum this weekend.