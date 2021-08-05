Andi Thajoj hopes squad strength can deliver Boston United National League North title

Andi Thanoj. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Andi Thanoj has been impressed by the strength of Boston United’s squad - believing the players are good enough to do the business for any team in the National League North.

Jordan Preston, Danny Elliott, Shane Byrne, Jake Wright snr and Keenan Ferguson are among the players to have been added this summer.

And midfielder Thanoj has liked the look of each and every one of them.

“This year we've got a really good squad and anyone from our squad could play for literally anyone in the league,” the Albanian-born playmaker said.

“It goes to show how much strength we've got. Hopefully it’ll been a good season.”

Thanoj - who had been keeping an eye on the new arrivals prior to the return of pre-season training - has high hopes for the new season, and believes that competition for places and the return of fans can add to the excitement.

“You find out (about signings) through the website or Twitter, but I know a few of the lads who have signed here anyway, so it’s been good to get them in,” he continued.

“(Competition for places) is beneficial for everyone involved. That can only improve the squad and hopefully get us that title.

“There’ll be a few good teams up there as well, but we're up to the challenge.

“I play better when the fans are in and I’m sure a lot of the lads do as well.

“I love the noise. I’ve missed it and I think they'll push us on this year.”

United will play their final pre-season friendly on Saturday when they host Grimsby Town (KO 3pm).

Thanoj will be keen for minutes against his former club after an injury-plagued summer.

He said: “It was a calf injury from end of last season.

“I thought it'd gone but I picked it up again at Matlock. I've done a bit of rehab with H (Hayden Clifton, sports rehabilitator) and it's getting better.”

MORE PILGRIMS: Defender signs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Why Luke Shiels has sleepless nights - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Football returns to York Street - news