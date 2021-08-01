Scott Duxbury getting in 'best shape' to help Boston United win promotion as left back sends message to Pilgrims fans

Scott Duxbury. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Scott Duxbury believes he will kick off the National League North season in better shape than last season.

The left back joined the Pilgrims late on in their 2020 pre-season preparations, and found himself playing catch up fitness wise.

However, having sorted his contract in the spring he has been able to focus on the task ahead.

"Last year I felt a bit heavy in myself and overweight," Duxbury admitted.

"I've been working hard to get myself in the best shape I can and I know this year I've got to try to push as hard as I can and try to win this league.

"There's a buzz around the place and I think we can do it this year.

"The players that we've brought in have good careers behind them and we can't wait for the season to start now."

Duxbury is yet to play a competitive game in front of fans since joining Boston.

However, he feels the supporters can play their part in a successful season.

The defender won this league with Stockport County in 2019, a campaign that saw a real connection between terrace and turf.

The Greater Manchester club even filled the away end at York Street for a midweek match on their way to the title, giant flags waved by the raucous travelling support.

Now Duxbury hopes to help bring a similar feelgood factor to Pilgrim Way.

"That's what I'd say to people in Boston, try to get here to every game you can," he said.

"Bigger crowds gives us that bit extra, but a full stadium gives us a real chance."

